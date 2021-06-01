Editor,
Congratulations are in order to Mr. Nathan Mollat, who recently completed 20 years as the sports editor of the San Mateo Daily Journal (“20 years and still going strong,” SMDJ, May 25).
Over the years, Mr. Mollat has covered over a dozen different types of boys’ and girls’ athletic contests — everything from badminton to wrestling — and has provided some lasting memories for hundreds of Peninsula high school athletes.
Thank you, Mr. Mollat, for your dedication and perspective. What you do is important and is sincerely appreciated.
Michael Traynor
Burlingame
