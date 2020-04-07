Editor,
I wonder whether the president and his anti-immigration followers have noticed the remarkable number of immigrant doctors and nurses being interviewed as they care for Americans in this time of emergency.
According to PBS’ News Hour, there are over 10,200 DACA recipients working in our hospitals, and another 2,000 working in assisted-care facilities caring for our parents or grandparents. Apparently, there are some 165,000 medically-trained immigrants who are currently under-utilized due to immigration related restrictions. Thousands of foreign students come to America to study medicine, nursing and the biosciences only to be sent home once they finish their studies, rather than being allowed to stay and make America greater if they wish to do so.
Think how much worse things will be if Trump’s “reforms” were to become the law. With our present government, you have to wonder why immigrants would want to come here at all. We should all thank them for doing so.
Tom Paine
Burlingame
