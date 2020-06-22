Editor,
Let’s go back to April and May of 2016. Imagine if you will Hillary Clinton campaigning throughout California, stopping in Burlingame for the Democratic State Convention and San Jose for a rally pumping up her local supporters. Imagine at each of these two events, MAGA red hats and Trump supporters outside the venue chaining themselves together so that Hillary could not speak. Then, punching, kicking and spitting on Hillary supporters while at the same time pelting them with eggs and burning the American flag. Imagine, local police ordered to stand down and allow Hillary supporters to take the abuse alone with zero support from the police. Hillary’s supporters just wanted to have an opportunity to see her live and let her know proudly, “I’m with her.”
Imagine Hillary, being stopped on Highway 101, having to enter the back of the hotel because it was too dangerous for her to come in the front. Then after speaking, her supporters were not allowed to leave because several thousand protestors smashed through all the police barriers and were at the doors of the hotel threatening attendees with bodily injury.
Finally, in the following days, not one public official checked in on any of the Hillary supporters who were physically assaulted to see if they were OK. You would probably say to yourself that could never happen and you would be right. Just realize that this imaginary scenario I created actually did happen in reality to Trump supporters throughout California in the spring of 2016.
Christopher P. Conway
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.