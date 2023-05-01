When columnist John Horgan shares the “conservative” estimate of the number of abortions performed in the United States since Roe v. Wade, he equates each and every one of these 45 million embryos and fetuses with an existing human life, all while claiming the number is “illuminating.” But what exactly does this number illuminate?
Does it tell us if the number of abortions in the United States has risen or fallen, which could indicate different factors like the availability of contraception, access to abortion facilities, rates of sexual violence against female, and more? It does not.
Does this figure tell us anything about the experiences of females, both adults and children, in the states that have eliminated or severely restricted access to abortion? It does not. Females in nearly half the states in this country are facing tragic consequences because they lack abortion care, like the Oklahoma women with a nonviable pregnancy who was told to wait in her car until she “crashed.” Or the Florida women whose water broke before the fetus could survive outside of the body and were denied medical intervention. But these cases are the minority.
So here’s an abortion statistic I would find more interesting: the number of women and girls who chose to have an abortion who are content with their decision. I believe that number would “illuminate” the importance of giving more than half our country’s population the right to control their own bodies.
