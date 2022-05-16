Editor,

Building on some ideas about garbage collection shared by Mr. Krainz on May 11, why not simply reduce the frequency of garbage collection? If receptacles are usually less than half full, as Mr. Krainz has found, then why not switch from weekly to bi-weekly pickups? This would reduce air pollution and gas consumption, and reduce wear and tear on the equipment. Households which for some reason generate excessive refuse could pay for larger and/or additional containers.

Bernard Clouse

Menlo Park

