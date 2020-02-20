Editor,
As it becomes clear the city won’t do much to keep families here and schools keep closing, I have an idea of something that could be done. With the many school campuses left useless, why not turn them into vocational training and adult school centers? Education is key to succeeding in life, no matter the age.
College is also not the only way to obtain a successful career. It’s time the city, as well as the entire Bay Area, start helping average people instead of simply pricing them out hoping they’ll leave and be someone else’s problem. Every city should have places for all walks of life and income levels. It’s how a society becomes enriched, through diversity of all kinds.
Joe Guttenbeil
Redwood City
