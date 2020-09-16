Editor,
I trust the Sierra Club endorsement process and in my city (Redwood City). I absolutely follow the Sierra Club guidance. The Sept. 10 letter to the editor, “Sierra Club and its endorsements” submitted by a disgruntled 2019 Burlingame City Council candidate, missed the mark on its critique of the Sierra Club.
When I vote, environmental issues are of great concern to me. While I support additional housing along transit corridors, there are plenty of organizations, agencies and elected officials working on housing supply that endorse their preferred candidates with that narrow focus. There are not many organizations that include protecting our baylands, our natural areas and our wildlife in their vetting process. I, for one, thank the Sierra Club for taking a broad view in their endorsement process and hope many young people like me, who care about our natural world as well as sustainability and our future, will follow the Sierra Club Loma Prieta Chapter recommendations when they cast their vote.
Jamie Jang
Redwood City
