Tech corporate behemoths like Twitter and Facebook have blocked all reference and discussion of the Joe Biden family corruption emails. Americans have always disagreed about the politically important controversies of the day. But one thing we Americans always agreed on was this: The right for both sides to voice those partisan disagreements. We cherished that right. We fought for it. But if the cancel culture Left comes to power, backed by its enablers at these powerful corporations, I fear I would never again be able to write a letter like this, critical of any idea big tech and its leftist partners holds dear.
Scott Abramson
San Mateo
