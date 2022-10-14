As a parent, I have learned that if your child is misbehaving, the last thing you should do is offer a reward. That is exactly what the Redwood City School District is trying to get us to do with Measure S, an ill-advised bond measure that would be like giving candy to a bad baby.
My family has been a customer of RCSD since 2015, a relationship that will continue through 2028. But with RCSD, “customer” is a gratuitous term. District administrators are unresponsive, unprofessional and disorganized. Their policies and practices are discriminatory, reckless and opaque. Just look around. Every other neighboring K-8 district has more transparent learning pathways, better services and greater appreciation for parent needs.
My kids and I love many of their RCSD teachers, but the higher up the food chain you go, the more likely you’ll run into a self-promoting principal who stonewalls parent concerns, or a superintendent who turns a blind eye to ineptitude. It is for these reasons that we pulled one of our kids out of the system entirely during a non-traditional exit year, and for these reasons that I urge you to vote no on S.
Don’t reward a misbehaving system with more money, especially when it won’t go to teachers. Tell the board, which is completely out of touch with on-the-ground issues, that they need to wake up and address the fundamental challenges of this district before ordering kitchens and HVAC units. Only then should we consider releasing RCSD from timeout.
The letter writer is a parent of two (formerly three) RCSD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.