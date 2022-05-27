Editor,
In all the drama surrounding the current political campaigns of Diane Papan and Giselle Hale, I look at things differently. I look at a candidate’s experience and accomplishments, first and foremost. In Diane Papan, I see a person who is very well qualified for the position of state assemblymember because of all her years in (local) public service. I feel she is a true public servant. Whereas, I look at Giselle Hale, who has only been the mayor of Redwood City for around one year, as a person who does not have enough experience and accomplishments under her belt, to be qualified for an Assembly seat. Further, I see Ms. Hale as a “political ladder climber,” and not a “public servant.” She seems to want to achieve her own ambitions rather than serving the people of Redwood City for a few more years. Furthermore, being in public service is not the same as being a business executive. We all know what happened before with the previous president.
I do deplore the use of lies and misinformation that has been seen lately in this election period, but, on the other hand, if the information and accusations are true, then it needed to be said. If they are not true, they have no business being published. I have neither seen an apology from Diane Papan, nor, have I seen a denial from Giselle Hale, unless I missed something in the Daily Journal somewhere. Let’s have a clean campaign from now on.
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
