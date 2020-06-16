Editor,

In response to an open letter to the people of San Mateo, thank you to Rory McMilton for clarifying the situation at the June 3 protest in San Mateo (“An open letter to the people of San Mateo” guest perspective in the June 10 edition of the Daily Journal). While I appreciate your words, and the service of your members, I’m concerned about your defense of riot gear and as industry standard.

Protests have occurred in 50 states, protesting industry standard. Industry standard is the problem. In addition, you mention your members went through an uncomfortable experience for two hours. While I was at the protest, I saw no attacks on police, and felt mutual respect between the protesters and the police. Regardless, two tough hours on the job does not compare to the generations of oppression many of our city residents feel. Until these are acknowledged by the SMPOA, I fear we have a long way to go toward making San Mateo a thriving community for all.

Heather Cleary

San Mateo

