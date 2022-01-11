Editor,
Reading a report by the Associated Press that the Biden administration has decided to issue travel restrictions to certain members of the Cuban government because they forced the detention of a few hundred protestors.
These hapless Cuban protesters are considered political prisoners. That begs a question. What does our Justice Department use for its justification to throw in prison a few hundred demonstrators who were just present at last year’s D.C. Capitol protest? I am not referring to those hooligans who actually broke into the place and destroyed government property. I am referring to those who remained outside and were protesting peacefully under the protection of their First Amendment rights.
However, as our attorney general recently announced, the Justice Department is still looking for even more bystanders to prosecute. Those already in our jails for months are surely considered political prisoners. They are detained under orders from the Jan. 6 committee, an absurdly political grand standing effort. This partisan committee comprises anti-Trump, ultraliberal Democrats and a RINO from Wisconsin. There is no justification for detaining the protesters while the Justice Department is still desperately searching for a way to charge them for a crime that they did not commit by any constitutional standard. Perhaps, the Cuban government ought to slap sanctions on our truth-challenged government officials, starting with Biden and the AG, who incidentally, and thankfully, never made it to the Supreme Court.
Dirk van Ulden
Belmont
I have served under Republican and Democrat presidents. Until the last Administration, I was always surrounded by regular people working their very hardest to make the whole country better, as best they could. What I find most staggering about Republican apologies for January 6 is that if a Democrat-leaning mob had stormed the Senate under McConnell, egged on by a Democrat President, there would be outrage -- justifiably! And if we then learned that the Democrat President was urging his lawyers to look for ways to invalidate the votes of whole US states, and calling officials in those states to urge them to cheat, and demanding his Vice President to void the election, then there would be even greater outrage -- justifiably! Can I please ask my Republican friends to just put down their armor for a moment? Trump lost. The fact that he cannot get over it doesn't mean you can't. Trump is NOT more important than the country or our democracy. I know lots and lots of Republicans AND Democrats who have died to defend both of those. Let's not dishonor their sacrifices by honoring or defending the indefensible.
Mr. Brownrigg,
AMEN!
Right on, Mr. Brownrigg! For the record, let’s add that Trump was wrong when he said that the 2020 election was stolen! Certainly, he tried to steal it, but as hard as he tried, he wasn’t able to. Since he failed, it seems difficult for his fragile ego to admit yet another failure, so he may feel it easier to continue to claim it was stolen. Nice try, though, but on behalf of the country: thank goodness he didn’t succeed in this steal!
And where are the prisoners and out outcry from 9 months of riots last year that kill 20 people, destroy $2 bil in property and took over city centers last year? The capitol protesters who entered the Capitol building had no guns and the only person killed was a white woman who was cowardly shot in the back by a capital policeman. Had she been a black woman the policeman would be doing 30 years for manslaughter.
I always enjoy a good story, and the "January 6th committee" spearheading the arrest of insurrectionists for what they did on January 6, 2021 is a doozy! Did you read it somewhere or was it the product of your own paranoid delusions?
BTW, I wonder why, in this made up world of yours, they didn't think to have the ringleaders in the White House arrested, too?
Anyway, thanx for a fun little diversion while drinking my morning coffee.
Well Mark - I am pleased to make your day. Who else but that Committee instigated the arrests of hundreds? The Dept. of Justice does not by itself issue arrest warrants. But, your usual letters and comments indicate that you obtain your information from select sources that never tell you the whole story. Enjoy your coffee.
Agree 100%. Dirk is a local comedian and frequent contributor. He never fails to make me laugh.
Cue the sound of tires screeching around the corner... another drive-by has come and gone.
Methinks Mr. Olbert may have added extra “creamer” of the Irish kind in his coffee. BTW, shouldn’t ringleaders of the idiotic BLM and Antifa movements be arrested for causing over a billion dollars in damages, and so-called Dem leaders be arrested for dereliction of their duty to keep residents safe?
Good morning, Mark. Enjoying coffee from your "I see the assassins have failed" mug?
It appears your fear and disdain for all things Trump has skewed your commentary...
It was way cool when Barack Obama, an African-American, was elected to the presidency in 2008. While the hope and change gave way "Meet the new boss, same as the old boss" (with apologies to Pete Townshend), I do not loath our former president. Hillary Clinton might have been the most disliked Democratic Party presidential nominee ever... and while I disagree with things she has said and done, I don't dislike her as a person. For all of Joe's failings... he's not a bad guy.
A good number of folks on the left side of the aisle are afflicted with TDS, and we frequently see the manifestation of TDS by some of them in these pages. Is TDS real? Psychiatrists and clinicians will say "no," but there is no denying that a fear and/or hatred of all things Trump is disturbing some on the left to the point that their fear and hatred are affecting cognition and emotional well being. That's actually sad.
I would not be surprised to see TDS discussed in the "Diagnostic and Statistical Manuel of Mental Disorders" when the sixth edition is published.
How 'bout that second cup?
he right can attempt to deflect by labeling all commentary on Trump as TDs. Whatever floats your boat. The difference is Trump is a bad guy, an evil person who has lied, conned and browbeat people who have crossed him. Whenever an evil person presents himself, believe him.
