Editor,
If California is going to convert to an all electric economy it will have to do so with hydrogen. Batteries are far too expensive, toxic and rely on the mining of rare earth metals from unfriendly countries that use slave labor. A Tesla car battery cost $35,000 and millions of them would be needed to store grid electricity for homes and businesses. It would be far less costly to make hydrogen with solar and use it to replace natural gas in existing power plants. No batteries are needed since hydrogen can be stored like natural gas for use when the sun isn’t shining. Hydrogen has no carbon dioxide emissions. Germany and other countries are investing millions in this new technology. Why isn’t California leading on this?
Ed Kahl
Woodside
