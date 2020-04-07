Editor,
Survey grocery stores to find out how their employees are dealing with the interaction with the general public. Are they getting sick? Grocery employees are using protective measures and we need to know if it is effective. If it is working, let’s try opening other businesses, with those precautions.
Michael DeMoss
Menlo Park
