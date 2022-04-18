Editor,

Regarding the story “California aims to limit health care costs with new office” in the March 14 edition of the Daily Journal, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has a penalty for state hospitals, doctors’ offices, and insurance companies within his latest budget proposal. His goal is to incentivize hospitals to reduce health care costs in hopes to increase affordability of health care.

Rather than threatening a fine on burnt-out health care personnel, there is a better solution. Investing in primary care services is an effective way to minimize hospital costs. Primary care offers preventative services like physicals, immunizations, screenings, chronic illness management, etc. Preventative healthcare works to manage illnesses in outpatient settings instead of treating critically ill patients in emergent hospital settings. Primary care clinics also allow patients to build relationships with their PCPs and receive continuity of care, creating a holistic healing environment. In Starfield’s Contribution of Primary Care to Health Systems and Health paper, it is evidenced that primary care is associated with a more equitable distribution of health in population. I recommend that Gov. Newsom try the upstream solution of budgeting toward primary care services to reduce costs and increase accessibility of health care.

Nitasha Sharma

South San Francisco

