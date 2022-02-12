Editor,

California has an obvious way to provide far more affordable “always on” green power by using solar to make hydrogen for generating electricity when the sun doesn’t shine. Hydrogen only emits water vapor when burned and it eliminates the use of massively expensive and toxic lithium batteries and natural gas plants for when the sun doesn’t shine. California already produces enough excess energy in the summer to power 250,000 homes but gives it away to other states to balance the grid. Why not use this solar/hydrogen cycle to give us less expensive 24-hour-a-day green electricity?

Ed Kahl

Woodside

