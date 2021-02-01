Editor,
Perhaps the only way to fight COVID 19 is to activate all branches of our military in a coordinated effort including distribution, vaccination, medical facilities, doctors, nurses, military basis, cargo planes, hospital ships. and vehicles using thousands of emergency military personal and guidance working together to win this war, now or never.
Now is over.
Jerry Emanuel
San Carlos
