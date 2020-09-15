Editor,
Most people agree that it’s important to get this presidential election “right.” My suggestion is that you thoughtfully answer a series of questions.
First you ask: Is this a “normal election” or an “exceptional election?”
A “normal election” is where you look at the candidate’s “policy” positions (e.g. taxes, health care, abortion, climate change, etc.). Then, vote for the candidate that most closely aligns with your positions.
An “exceptional election” is one where the existence of a strong, vibrant democracy is at risk. The policy positions are irrelevant, since our democracy is at stake. You focus on the candidate that will best retain democracy.
Some say that we never have to worry about our democracy weakening. I disagree. Human history shows very few democracies and they don’t last long. Democracy is fragile. Autocratic rule is the norm.
If you believe it is an “exceptional election” then ask: What characteristics should a candidate have to protect democracy?
I propose two essential pillars for democracy; truth and respect.
A democracy must have a high regard for truth. Without a strong regard for truth, a democracy cannot function.
A democracy must have a strong degree of respect in many ways or it will surely fail. Respect includes; respect for those who don’t agree with you or are different than you, equal justice under the law, freedom of the press and protest, and the right to vote.
Then you ask yourself: Which candidate will best serve with truth and respect? Vote for that candidate.
Ken Abreu
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.