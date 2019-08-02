Editor,
Another mass shooting has taken place and one can only imagine what it is like to lose a loved one in a situation like this, especially innocent young people in a school. Our country appears helpless as to how to fix this disease. Our government is clueless even after their own members were shot at while playing a softball game for fun. This story continues to repeat itself and it is getting old. What is it going to take to solve this crisis?
A politician once said it “It takes a village.” In the case of mass shootings, our government does not seem to have what it takes to help out the situation much less anything else. So what do we do? Perhaps more of us need to get involved, even if that only means voting.
My first reaction as I read the headlines about another mass shooting was to pray. “Been there, done that” other people might say, but at this point I am willing to do as many things possible to help solve the problem. Gotta start somewhere. In my religion, I tend to think that things happen for a reason and that God has a plan. But I am struggling with God’s plan. Still I pray.
We need to start a conversation (again). Let’s get some of the ammunition and rifle/gun companies involved. We want to hear their take on this.
Being a part of this country is not a spectator sport. Our founders got us here through hard work and loss of life. Many of us take for granted the freedoms that we have. If we don’t turn the ship around soon, we are going to have a tough row to hoe. Get involved.
David Thom
San Carlos
