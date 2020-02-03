Editor,
After reading Robert Bacon’s well-written, well-researched letter, “Weekly gossip” in the Jan. 23 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal on Sue Lempert, it appears we have another victim of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome). Regarding getting lost when doing her census job: We have aid for U.S. citizens who love their way, and have had for centuries. They’re called “street maps.”
In an earlier Daily Journal column, using the Ten Commandments as a smoke screen, (”thou shalt not fear false witness”) she proceeded to devote the rest of her column to bearing false witness. One wonders how she ever got elected mayor, and how she found her way to her office at City Hall.
L.R. Hugdahl
Redwood City
