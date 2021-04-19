Editor,
In Jon Mays’ April 16, 2021, column, “Bricks and stones in the downtown,” he listed proposed projects for the city of San Mateo. In addition to the hundreds of thousands of feet of office space, he cites the plans for 182 housing units. Adding the 200 plus at the Pulte site and the 291 housing units at the former Peninsula Office Park, that is over 670 units to be built in the next few years.
My question is, since we are currently in the midst of a drought, where is the water coming from?
Don Robertson
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.