Editor,
We continue to hear about the housing shortage due to the ongoing demand, which in turn is due to our robust job market and mild weather.
We need to remember that for every person screaming into one ear of our elected officials about more housing there is someone else screaming into the other ear to stop the building; that they are ruining their lifestyle and the environment. So here is a suggestion to create more available housing without building. There are many seniors living in homes they have owned for decades. They would like to downsize or move elsewhere but would incur significant capital gains taxes if they sell (even more significant if Biden gets his way). To avoid these taxes they feel compelled to stay in the house until they die.
If the powers that be eliminated capital gains taxes on primary residences then these folks could move out, opening up housing opportunities for others. But what about the revenue lost without those taxes? I believe it would be made up from the increase in property taxes. Thanks to Proposition 13, many of these seniors are paying a couple of thousand dollars in property taxes, which would likely increase 10-fold with a new owner. Yes, capital gains and property taxes are different buckets but the idea deserves consideration.
Steven Howard
Redwood City
