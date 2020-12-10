Editor,
As the San Mateo City Council moves forward with the General Plan Update, it is possible to accomplish a significant number of new housing opportunities, without tearing down our city.
Draft Regional Housing Needs Allocation numbers from the Association of Bay Area Governments for City of San Mateo for 2023-2031 are 6,697 new units (Source: ABAG Executive Board/ Item 7a 2 Appendix 2/Oct. 15, 2020).
Unknown to many, the state of California’s elected leaders have mandated that the cities allow potentially one accessory dwelling unit (ADU) and one junior accessory dwelling unit (JADU) per single family (R1) zoned lot.
On Dec. 3, 2020, the city’s Community Development director responded to my inquiry through a member of the City Council that “There are 16,201 parcels that are zoned R1.”
The director indicated that “Theoretically, 15,954 R1 lots could have both an ADU and JADU, and 38 could have only a JADU.”
This totals a potential 15,992 new units, which can be expected to be more affordable than traditional housing as they are less expensive to construct.
As San Mateo updates the city’s ADU ordinance in the coming year, the council must explore more proactive ways to facilitate and streamline their creation.
This should be prioritized by every member of the City Council for 2021-2023.
Starting immediately, the city should publicize this potential to all residents and local contractors. The city can provide housing to meet identified needs.
Doug Handerson
San Mateo
