Editor,
San Mateo is in the crosshairs of the state, along with countless other California cities, to plan for their mandated numbers of new housing. Dan Walters’ guest perspective in the Aug. 11 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal is definitely food for thought as San Mateans begin to attend the preview rollout of the city’s new general plan — which includes the all-important housing element.
