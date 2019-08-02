Editor,
It’s time to become serious about the confluence of housing, jobs and traffic. There are no affordable rentals or purchases for the employees of the new buildings or new jobs in the nearby Bay Area. Why not require new commercial, hospital and educational buildings to set aside, within their confines, housing for their employees. It would solve the housing crisis, alleviate overloading the traffic corridors and allow those workers to enjoy the city in which they are employed and serve. Let us build three-story schools with housing for teachers, or dedicate two stories of those massive buildings on Bayshore Highway in Burlingame to domiciles for their employees. That makes too much sense.
Come on, city leaders. Get logical. Stop focusing on gains from building taxes and address the problems communities, educators and service people face daily.
Les Terry
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.