Editor,
I am writing to respond to Elana Lieberman’s “Progress in Burlingame” (from the San Mateo Daily Journal, Oct. 8 edition), because it is remarkably ill-informed. Burlingame’s council, and especially councilwomen Beach and Colson, have aggressively worked to develop additional housing resources for all income groups, including affordable units for teachers, fire fighters and police officers. In this effort, Burlingame is far ahead of other Bay Area communities. Ms. Lieberman appears to be ignorant of the recent passage of AB 1482, which provides statewide limits on rent increases and eviction protections that should drastically reduce tenant displacements due to exorbitant rent increases or unjustified evictions.
Ms. Lieberman also ignores that there are some 1,500 new housing units currently in the pipeline in Burlingame, sneers at council efforts to provide affordable housing, and ignores the fact that with housing construction costs running between $300 and $400 per square foot in the Bay Area, “affordable housing” is becoming an oxymoron. During the last four years, our council has worked tirelessly to deal with the housing shortage that plagues our region, our state and the nation. They have generated the real progress in Burlingame, and both Mayor Donna Colson and Vice Mayor Emily Beach deserve to be re-elected.
Tom Paine
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.