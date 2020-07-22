Editor,
Private sector workers in California are being held hostage to state unions and Democrat politicians. A corrupt trade in union benefits for campaign contributions provides above-market retirement benefits to government workers. Higher taxes to pay for this leave private sector workers with less money for their own retirement accounts. When are the hostages going to wake up?
Ed Kahl
Woodside
