Editor,
Last time I wrote concerned the Bay Meadows dilemma. Now I write again, saddened by what is happening to a sport in an industry I grew up with. My grandparents were owners/trainers, and my father a jockey. The news of horse doping by prominate people in racing is sad, and they need to be punished. Mostly, I am sad for the horses who have no voice except for those of us who can listen to them. Those who are guilty, the trainers, vetrinarians, drug suppliers and enablers need to be so punished, banned and chastised that no one would ever think to do this again.
However, I am concerned that this is not isolated to these few, since greed is greed. And the greedy will cheat to win and line their pockets, whether through horse racing, business or politics. Such is life and these are our times?
Roger W. Slocum
Placerville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.