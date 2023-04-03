The promise of nuclear fusion (the source of the sun's energy) is now increasing exponentially. We understand how heat and pressure can fuse two protons to make a neutron which releases more energy than is needed to produce it. A recent experiment at Lawrence Livermore showed this.
Since 2017 the number of private fusion companies has increased by 300% and is projected to increase at an accelerating rate as new breakthroughs are discovered. Only one of these has to succeed to provide carbon free energy for the world.
Fusion power plants will be expensive but they will produce far more energy for the money invested than any other type of electrical generation. That’s because a fusion reaction has a billion times the energy density as solar or fossil fuel. Mankind is well underway to producing the power of the sun and raising world living standards with inexpensive green energy.
