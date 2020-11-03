Editor,
As a student volunteer at a polling place in Palo Alto, I encountered a variety of voters. I grouped them into three categories.
1). New voters;
2). Experienced voters; and
3). New voters who are elders.
Each of these categories may seem different, but they actually have one important thing in common: They value their votes just as much as they value the future of our country.
A lady in her 60s voted for the first time yesterday. After she slid her ballot in the voting machine, she looked up at me. Her eyes sparkled hope and joy. She just got her U.S. Citizenship this year, and was proud to take part in history. My wish is that everyone in the country can look at her as a role model and seize the opportunity to participate in the democracy that is uniquely America.
Kelly Mou
Palo Alto
