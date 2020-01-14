Editor,
When talking about homelessness very few people mention another vulnerable group of our citizens who are homeless because they could no longer afford their housing when their parents died or those in danger of becoming homeless because they’re heavily relying on their parents’ income to have a roof over their heads. I am one of those people. My mother died in 2014 and my father in 2016, so in 2017, I had to vacate our apartment because I am on SSI and the monthly rent was $ 2,000 a month.
I’ve been homeless ever since and only now there is at least some light at the end of the tunnel. The system that is supposed to take care of us is far from perfect and I feel that there is a lot that needs to be done to improve it. There are literally thousands of us who’re homeless not because we were not productive members of society or on drugs but simply because of medical bills, a divorce or a death of a parent.
Tatiana Lyulkin
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.