I’ve noticed several San Mateo County officials touting that we are close to reaching zero homelessness by virtue of recent acquisitions of motels and impeding opening of a Navigation Center. At the same time, I read the mayor of San Francisco, lamenting their chronic problem, saying that four new homeless appear on the streets for every one they provide housing for.
