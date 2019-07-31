Editor,
Every day we hear about the increasing homeless population in the Bay Area. Are all these people California residents? If not, why are they here? I think we all know the answer. I think it is about time to help these folks with transportation to head back to their respective cities, counties and states. Maybe this will open some added housing and assistance for our homeless Californians.
Paul Kunst
Redwood City
