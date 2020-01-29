Editor,
Kudos to Robert Nice in his letter, “The definition of homeless” in the Dec. 13 edition of the Daily Journal for his accurate breakdown of the homelesss into groups: drug addicts, people with huge medical bills, those who have missed a few paychecks and victims of greedy landlords.
His ideas for solutions are very logical:
1). Get the addicts off the street for supervised treatment in medical facilities;
2). Jail the criminals, thereby protecting the rest of the homeless and the general public from them; and
3). Provide needed help for those who have missed a few paychecks, have huge medical bills or are victims of natural disasters or greedy landlords.
Result: Cleaner streets, with just the criminal element remaining. This would make the true criminal element easier to spot by police.
L.R. Hugdahl
Redwood City
