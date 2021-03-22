Editor,
San Mateo County seems determined to follow the path of its neighbor to the north with regards to housing the homeless. Years ago, San Francisco started buying single room occupancy hotels (SROs) and converting them into “transitional housing.”
Since no one ever left, they changed the name to “permanent supportive housing.” They have created more than 30,000 units so far and the Homeless population continues to rise. Word soon spread that by coming to San Francisco and pitching a tent on the sidewalk, you would get a free apartment for life. All along, the city has continued to create more permanent housing and the number of unhoused people on the street keeps rising. To many, this has not gone well.
A better solution, perhaps, would be to create training centers for those who want to better their lives. During the Great Depression there were programs that trained the unemployed and put them to work. We still enjoy the fruits of that labor in our state parks and other places. They all need maintenance. Putting those type of programs back in place would offer a viable future for those who have gotten off track.
I was taught that you give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. We need to teach these men and women, how to be self supporting and proud of themselves. I hope we do not follow San Francisco's path and doom them to failure.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
