Editor,
“So, so,” answered one of my favorite dependable and smiling thrift store clerks, to my question, “How’s it going?” She painfully eased out, “I’m, living in my car.” I know this 58-year-old employee has worked many months risking her health during the peak of COVID-19. Her sincere agony continues to dwell in my 68-year-old heart.
Are our American nonprofit CEOs really sensitive to rescuing and recycling?
Reflecting back on my time living in Key West and interacting with many humble exiled Cubans, makes me wonder if existing Cuban residents ever lived in their antique cars?
Mike Sawyer
Denver, Colorado
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.