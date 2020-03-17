The coronavirus is said to affect people with underlying health issues. The unhoused community are most certainly in that category. I have worked with the homeless community very closely over the years and per the San Mateo County One Day homeless report we have over 1,500 unhoused residents of our county. We must do everything we can to help prevent an outbreak among this vulnerable community.
Most homeless do not have access to televisions or the internet and are not adequately informed about the precautions needed to prevent the illness. Some do not even believe that the situation is serious. They also do not have access to wash their hands regularly, and do they do not have the luxury of “staying at home.”
Local governments should immediately task social services and homeless outreach workers to educate our homeless community on the importance of personal hygiene in these trying times. Resources should be allocated to helping the homeless population prevent the contraction and spread of the disease by providing portable washing stations and portable restrooms. Services like Dignity on Wheels should be contracted for additional days of service as well as trash pick-ups until the pandemic is over.
A moratorium on encampment evictions that displace already unhoused residents, and that often cause the loss of personal property that above all may include medication. This includes the towing and ticketing of motor homes.
If an outbreak does occur in one of our homeless encampments, it will create a very complicated problem for city and county health officials.
We must do everything we can to educate and provide proper hygiene for our most vulnerable population.
Chris Rasmussen
Redwood City
