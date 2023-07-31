Thank you to Marla Perego, San Mateo County Association of Realtors president, for pointing out one of the dominant trends among today’s homebuyers - seeking out and paying more for homes in neighborhoods where residents can safely walk to frequent destinations. This is not surprising as the average price of a new car approaches $50,000 and more young people eschew car ownership and driving. Many young, first-time Peninsula buyers move from San Francisco, seeking a little more space, but not wanting to fight car traffic every time they need to run an errand.
In addition, buyers are also demonstrating an interest in communities where they can safely bike. More than 50% of residents’ trips are less than three miles - this makes the bike a great option for those who want to get some exercise and enjoy our wonderful weather. Other realtors have demonstrated that buyers are willing to pay more for houses adjacent to bike infrastructure: http://bit.ly/3Oc6jPc. Conversely, studies have shown that crowded street parking hurts curb appeal and lowers home values in suburban neighborhoods: bit.ly/3DScTFX.
Cities should listen to realtors (and buyers!) and build walkable, bike friendly neighborhoods that are increasingly popular. Doing so will increase home values and tax revenues.
