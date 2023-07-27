I am writing to you today to express my support for home electrification. I have worked in circular economy and am passionate about this topic. I feel compelled to write because I believe that home electrification is a critical step in our transition to a clean energy future, and not enough residents, whether tenants or homeowners, are aware of the positive impacts they can make on the planet and their wallets.
Research by Rewiring America found that electrifying all U.S. homes would save a collective $37.3 billion per year. This would benefit 88% of households, including low- and middle-income households, who would save an average of $500 per year.
Mayor Adam Rak should express public support for the HEATR Act to spread awareness of federal home electrification incentives and help foster a social norm around making those upgrades. Home electrification is a win-win for our economy, our environment, and our health.
