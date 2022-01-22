Holding everyone back
Editor,
Thank you for publishing Karen Tkach Tuzman’s Jan. 20 guest perspective, “The moral arc of the American dream,” which provided an empathetic, common-sense view from an actual San Carlos resident about the City Council’s effort to break the new California law that allows homeowners to create more housing to help chip away at the housing affordability crisis in the area. The most powerful part of this was ‘The problem comes when we let the “Individual American Dream” hold back the “Collective American Dream.”
Too much of the housing rhetoric comes from those who have already achieved the American dream trying to crowd out others from achieving even ground. To wit, Jan. 19th’s opinion piece backing San Carlos’ commotion against the law started out, “Congratulations to the fortunate homeowners of San Carlos.” This acknowledges that the only winners of San Carlos’ non-cooperative behavior are the overly-fortunate in a city where the median single-family home value is $2.6 million. Congratulations to them, indeed, on letting the Individual American Dream hold back that of all Americans.
Zack Zlotoff
Burlingame
