Editor,
We need an “all of the above” plan to increase our water supply with ground water storage, solar powered desalinization, recycling water and primarily more reservoirs for water storage. In the big rain year of 2017, California dumped water from reservoirs that could have supplied water to tens of millions of California homes for a year but for insufficient capacity.
The voters passed Proposition 1 in 2017 to raise the Shasta Dam and undertake other water projects but almost nothing has been done. It’s time to hold politicians in Sacramento accountable for our increasing water crisis. Far better we spend money to increase our water supply than spend $20 billion for a one track railroad from Merced to Bakersfield.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
