Editor,
I am responding to the article, “$15M teardown moves forward in Hillsborough” by Anna Schuessler in the Sept. 7 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal. I don’t think I’ve written a “letter to the editor” since the ’60s or ’70s.
This wasting of a perfectly fine home, recently built for $15 million, just to put another building for $30 million, is obscene.
Besides being extraordinarily rich, what kind of people need to flaunt their wealth in an area less than 5 to 6 miles from homeless encampments.
I hope they are blunting the sharp knife of their callous behavior by donating the deconstructed materials to Habitat for Humanity. I hope they have enough decency in their hearts and souls to allow someone, beside themselves, to benefit from their mindless and soulless behavior.
Catherine Pacheco
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.