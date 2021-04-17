Editor,
Despite the ratification of the 26th Amendment 50 years ago, which lowered the voting age to 18, young people have been historically excluded from the voting process. According to Tufts University research, barriers like lacking voter registration information, difficulty locating polling places, and inconvenient polling location hours were all barriers to youth vote in 2016.
However, a lot changed during the 2020 election cycle. We can look back to 2016 where only 37% of eligible voters aged 18-29 voted. In 2020, that number rose to 54%! The rate of first-time voters casting their ballots was high in every state, and in California, the voter turnout of people aged 18-19 was greater than all voters under 30.
This is due to the hard work and determination of grassroots organizers like the New Voters Project (NVP), a branch of the nonprofit organization Student PIRGs. Five-thousand students trained with the NVP leading up to the 2020 election and their work was effective. With peer-to-peer outreach, volunteers were able to get 75% of their 390,000 contacts to vote. Even more impressive was the 82% of first-time voters that cast a ballot directly because of voter registration efforts led by the NVP.
The power of student organizers is no secret and the Student PIRGs New Voters Project exemplifies that. By continuing to provide first-time voters with the tools to break free from systemic barriers that make voting difficult, we can expect to see higher youth voting rates in the future.
Sophie Sweeney
Redwood City
