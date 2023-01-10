Editor,
Could you imagine if the powers that run this state didn’t waste BILLIONS of dollars on a high-speed rail that no one wanted and has no practical use or completion date? What if we used that money to create a water system to distribute water around our drought stricken state? Seems to me that would be more beneficial, but then again I’m not standing to profit from the failed project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.