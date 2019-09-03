Editor,
Your article (“High-speed rail officials outline Peninsula visions,” Daily Journal Aug. 26 edition) stated that the High-Speed Rail Authority claims public support for the train. They base this claim on a vote to choose between two similar alignment plans. They did not have a “no build option.” I’d bet my last dollar that the HSR would be defeated at the ballot box if it were voted on today. The public now knows that projections were unrealistic and that the cost and disruptions are not worth the time or two that most folks would ride it. I understand that the parties involved need to cover their tracks (pun intended) since billions in public funds have been spent with nothing to show but a looming boondoggle.
I’m not against high-speed rail from Sacramento to San Diego, but believe it should link to BART in the East Bay and not have a dog-leg down the Peninsula.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
