Editor,
This is feedback on the story “Report: High-Speed Rail $100B in the red” in the March 8 edition of the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy with occasional rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 20, 2023 @ 7:24 am
Editor,
This is feedback on the story “Report: High-Speed Rail $100B in the red” in the March 8 edition of the Daily Journal.
We are so in a joking mess with the high-speed rail that it is not even funny anymore. High-speed trains started in China in 2008 and 2000 in Taiwan. What used to take more than five hours from Taipei to Kaohsiung in Taiwan in the old “Amtrak” type train is now just 90 minutes.
And yet we are still driving on asphalt with frequent traffic and potholes along Interstate 5 for at least six hours, or an 11-hour choo-choo train Amtrak betweem San Francisco and Los Angeles. This is just embarrassing and unacceptable even to have a high-speed rail completion in 2030. I wonder if U.S. infrastructure will ever catch up with the rate of inflation, or the ever-lagging of bureaucracy. If the United States can send billions to Ukraines in a flip following a blip in the radar, then why can’t the United States enjoy an efficient train ride for the ages?
Stanley Peng
El Granada
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.