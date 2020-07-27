Editor,
This is in response to Nathan Mollat’s July 22 article titled, “CCS will align with CIF plan.” This plan is so sad for those high school athletes who play both winter and spring sports. It looks as if these athletes will now have to choose which sport to play in the hopes that the following year, they are not penalized by the sport they didn’t choose.
It seems that the fall sports schedule has been given more importance over the other season sports’ schedules. To preserve the fall sports, this plan essentially destroys the other two seasons with the decision to combine them into one season.
Not only is this a problem for field and gym space for many schools, it is an basic problem for the student athlete for which CIF and CCS are here to serve.
Why not shorten the seasons so they don’t overlap as much so that athletes who play a winter and spring sport can continue to do so? What about those kids who have played all 3 seasons for all of their high school? Is there a plan to allow kids to play more than one sport at the same time?
I realized these are unprecedented times, but our kids have given up so much already. As adults, we owe it to them to plan better and be more creative than what the current decision entails.
Jennifer Trizuto
San Mateo
