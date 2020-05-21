Editor,
To all those people who use the talking points “herd immunity” and “in 2017 and 2018 the flu killed 80,000 Americans and businesses remained open,” as their argument for lifting the shelter-at-home restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, this is why those arguments are ignorant and not true.
First, the definition of “herd immunity” is: The resistance to the spread of a contagious disease within a population that results if a sufficiently high proportion of individuals are immune to the disease, especially through vaccination. Well folks, since there is currently no vaccine for COVID-19, there can be no herd immunity. The second argument that “in 2017 and 2018 the flu killed 80,000 Americans and businesses remained open,” is even more ignorant. The fact is, America has had a vaccine/flu shot for the flu for many decades now, and the reason why there were “only” 80,000 American deaths from the flu in 2017 and 2018, is because the majority of people had their flu shots on a regular basis. Without the flu shot, there would’ve been more deaths from the flu. That’s just common sense and logical.
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.