The letter writer who objects to helping children in poverty sounds like a character from Oliver Twist, denying Oliver a second serving of poor-house gruel. Recent research shows conclusively that added financial help to poor families benefits the children. The children neither chose to be born poor, nor, in many cases, did the mother choose to be pregnant.
