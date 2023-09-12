Letter writer Mike Caggiano again pretends that he does not know who began the war in Ukraine (Daily Journal, Aug. 31). I have to remind him: that was Putin. In the 1940s, Russia had played the major role in defeat of Nazi Germany — but now Russia acts like Nazi Germany. Caggiano says that only diplomacy can stop today’s war. If he lived in 1939, he would probably suggest to negotiate with Hitler. Some people tried back then and failed.
Caggiano says: “No resupply of weapons by either side.” Of course no weapon for the aggressor. But the victim of the aggressor must get everything possible to fight back. Ukrainians keep surprisingly strong even with today’s poor supply. Unlike Russians, they know what they fight for. And if they get more weapons, and of better capability, they will kick the aggressor back beyond the border of 1991, and the war will end. And if America and Europe treat Russia like a deceased person and have absolutely no trade with it, then hopefully Russia will have neither desire nor resources to start a new war.
